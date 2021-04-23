Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.