Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$147.36.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$137.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$108.30 and a one year high of C$149.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Insiders have sold a total of 207,734 shares of company stock valued at $28,550,875 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

