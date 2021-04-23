Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Boosted by William Blair

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.16.

EW stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,819 shares of company stock worth $27,233,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.