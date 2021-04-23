Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,214.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

