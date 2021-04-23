Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Cut by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.98.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,053,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

