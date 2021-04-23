Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lowered by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $17.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,625.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.24.

GOOGL opened at $2,252.52 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,874.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 706.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.7% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

