Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Shares of VRTX opened at $215.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $223.12.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

