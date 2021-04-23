Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $44,608,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,748,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 329,901 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,671,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

