PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.88% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.
