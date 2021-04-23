PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

