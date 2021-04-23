PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE PHM opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

