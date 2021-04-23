PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $165.24. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.