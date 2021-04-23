PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $165.24. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

