Provident Financial Services (PFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

