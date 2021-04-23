Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.65

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.65 and traded as high as $25.86. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

