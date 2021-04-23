ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.30% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RXL opened at $88.35 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $89.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

