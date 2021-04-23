Private Ocean LLC Sells 313 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 36,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $84.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.