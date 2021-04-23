Private Ocean LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $256.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.