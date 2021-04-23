Private Ocean LLC Invests $111,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,595 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,122,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,718. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.