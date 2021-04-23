Private Ocean LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 113,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,183,218. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

