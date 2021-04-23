Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 151,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

