Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $3,978,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

HAYN opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

