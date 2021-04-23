Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 594.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 178,423 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 384.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

