Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $11,434,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $19,182,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $962.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.29. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading raised their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

