Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) by 497.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.35% of Sintx Technologies worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 237,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Shares of SINT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.

Sintx Technologies Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.