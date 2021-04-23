Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 186.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXLW. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

PXLW opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.