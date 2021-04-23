Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 13,900 TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON).

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.