Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 13,497 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVA stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

