Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of PVG opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

