Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $969.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

