Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Posts Earnings Results

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 62,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $331.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.