PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,355,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

