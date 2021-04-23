PopularCoin Hits Market Cap of $285,280.41 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $285,280.41 and $15.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00474576 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,028.48 or 1.00177073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,768,384 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.