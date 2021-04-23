Polis (POLIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,323.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $2,323.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00234148 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

