POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Critical Review

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 62.60 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -20.28 nLIGHT $176.62 million 6.79 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -124.54

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 2 5 1 2.88

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.90%. nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.50%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -167.41% -123.14% nLIGHT -13.57% -9.52% -7.53%

Summary

nLIGHT beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optics markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

