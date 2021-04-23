PlayGame Price Down 41.3% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $755,961.07 and $40,580.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00666559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.59 or 0.07781499 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

