Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.46). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

