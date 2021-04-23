Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the company has implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social-distancing protocols upon reopening. Also, Planet Fitness’ consistent focus on strategic partnership and international expansion to drive growth is an added positive. However, given the pandemic, the company is also witnessing slowdown in new store developments and remodels. Owing to the uncertainty and significant business impacts of COVID-19, the company has not provided any guidance for 2021. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLNT. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.