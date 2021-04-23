Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $364,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day moving average is $237.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.40 and a 12 month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

