Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $1.77 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.53.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

