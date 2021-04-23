Piper Sandler Raises Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $82.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $69.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $969.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

