Piper Sandler Comments on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

NYSE:ACC opened at $45.41 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

