Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. JMP Securities raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

