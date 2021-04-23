Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.