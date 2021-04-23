Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $171.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

