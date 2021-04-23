Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $231.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $240.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

