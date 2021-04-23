Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $209.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.32.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.