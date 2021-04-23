Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.