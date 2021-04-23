Piershale Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 132,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,283,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 12.7% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.17 and a 200-day moving average of $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

