Piershale Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,282 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. L Brands comprises 0.9% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LB. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

