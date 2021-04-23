Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of PHTM traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 65.20 ($0.85). The stock had a trading volume of 887,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,186. The firm has a market cap of £246.46 million and a P/E ratio of 217.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Photo-Me International has a 52 week low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04).

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($166,579.57).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.