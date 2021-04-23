Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSXP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 336.6% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 158,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 644,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,987. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

